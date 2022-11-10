Aisha Khan’s Daughter Turns Three and She Shares Lovely Memories

One of the most talented actors and attractive leading ladies in Pakistani drama Aisha Khan

She has performed both glamorous roles and those that merely required guts and a commanding presence

As she wished her daughter a happy third birthday on Instagram, Aisha Khan shared some memories with her. Here are a few of Mahnoor's photos taken over the years, starting with her birth.

Since then, Aisha Khan has shied away from the spotlight, but she occasionally shares details of her private life. She is currently the mother of two adorable kids. Mahnoor Malik, her daughter, celebrates a milestone birthday today and turns three. She is a stunning young lady, and you must see the photos of her with her mother when they are twins. As she wished her daughter a happy third birthday on Instagram, Aisha Khan shared some memories with her. Here are a few of Mahnoor’s photos taken over the years, starting with her birth.

Here are some Glimpse of her little munchkin so far.

