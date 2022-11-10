Advertisement
Aisha Khan’s Daughter Turns Three and She Shares Lovely Memories

  • One of the most talented actors and attractive leading ladies in Pakistani drama Aisha Khan
  • She has performed both glamorous roles and those that merely required guts and a commanding presence
  • As she wished her daughter a happy third birthday on Instagram, Aisha Khan shared some memories with her. Here are a few of Mahnoor’s photos taken over the years, starting with her birth.
One of the most talented actors and attractive leading ladies in Pakistani drama isha Khan. She had dramatic talent and knew how to make an impression on screen. She has performed both glamorous roles and those that merely required guts and a commanding presence. Aisha Khan had successful dramas on her resume and was the star of all the big movies that were being released at the time. However, she startled her admirers by announcing that she was quitting the entertainment profession and getting married to Major Uqbah Malik.

Since then, Aisha Khan has shied away from the spotlight, but she occasionally shares details of her private life. She is currently the mother of two adorable kids. Mahnoor Malik, her daughter, celebrates a milestone birthday today and turns three. She is a stunning young lady, and you must see the photos of her with her mother when they are twins. As she wished her daughter a happy third birthday on Instagram, Aisha Khan shared some memories with her. Here are a few of Mahnoor’s photos taken over the years, starting with her birth.

Here are some Glimpse of her little munchkin so far.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aisha Uqbah Malik (AISHA KHAN) (@aisha.u.malik)

