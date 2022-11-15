Another international honour is given to Yasir Hussain for his outlawed film “Javed Iqbal”

Yasir Hussain is Actor and Director

The film “Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer,” which was censored and outlawed in Pakistan, is receiving praise abroad.

The director took to Twitter to announce that the Punjab government had put a halt to the film because of this, it could no longer release as promised

At the 11th Annual Washington DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF), Yasir Hussain, who portrays Javed Iqbal in the biopic, once again won over the judges and public, earning Best Actor Male Jury Mention for his portrayal of Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer.

This Monday, Hussain posted a screenshot of a festival post that listed all of the winners to his Instagram account.

“I’m grateful for this best actor recognition. For me as an actor, Javed Iqbal (the role) and Javed Iqbal (the movie) are both very special.

The Badshah Begum actor acknowledged that this is his second international prize for playing in the movie and continued by thanking his crew.This is my second international best actor award, and I want to thank the entire Javed Iqbal team, particularly the film’s director and writer Abu Aleeha and my co-star Ayesha Omar, for making it happen.

The UK Film Festival hosted the international premiere of Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer in May. Hussain won his first award in the Best Actor category, while Aleeha, whose real name is Ali Sajjad Shah, won the Best Director prize.

The original release date for Javed Iqbal in Pakistani theatres was set for October of the previous year. But because the censor boards had not yet approved it, its premiere was postponed to December 24. Due to an increase of Covid-19 instances, the movie’s premiere was once again delayed and moved to January 28.

With the new date announced, the film had its Karachi premiere at Neuplex Cinema on January 25, attended by the cast and crew as well as other members of the entertainment fraternity. The very next day, the director took to Twitter to announce that the Punjab government had put a halt to the film because of this, it could no longer release as promised. There has been no announcement about its potential release since.

