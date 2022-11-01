Advertisement
Areeba Habib apologizes for her halloween attire

Areeba Habib apologizes for her halloween attire

Areeba Habib apologizes for her halloween attire

Areeba Habib apologizes for her halloween attire

  • The actress posted her halloween look photos
  • Netizen showed the hate and backlash
  • Actress her self posted a story for apology.
The named actress of the industry Areeba Habib recently received a huge amount of flak and hate for halloween atttire as mocking Bushra Bibi and her religious choices. As she posted her halloween photos on a picture sharing website and later apologized

By posting herself all dolled up in a Halloween costume actress received flak from social media users for mocking PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s current wife Bushra Bibi and her personal choice of covering herself.

Following the hate and backlash, the actress herself took her account and posted an apology for the netizens. The model-turned-actress further stated that she was not mocking or disrespecting her or the religion supposedly. She was appreciating the look and loves her religion like everyone else does.

Areeba Habib share lovely photo with Saadain Imran Sheikh
Areeba Habib share lovely photo with Saadain Imran Sheikh

29-year-old Pakistani model and actress Areeba Habib married businessman Saadain Imran Sheikh...

