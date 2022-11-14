At the wedding of Hanif Raja Son, celebrities were spotted

Hanif Raja popular Pakistani host and comedian.

Popular Pakistani host and comedian Hanif Raja. Hanif Raja is a native of Pakistan’s Karachi. His wildly successful candid prank show Kaisa, which used to air on NTM, made him famous. He is renowned for his appearance in the television programme “Ustadon k Ustaad.” One of the top comedians in Pakistan is Hanif Raja. He is also well-liked in India. He advanced to the semifinals of Star One’s “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.”

The son of Hanif Raja recently wed in Karachi. All of the well-known Pakistani celebs were present at the wedding. Among the guests at the wedding were Nadia Khan, Faisal Rao, Shahroze Sabzwari, Farooq Sattar, Adnan Siddiqui, Danish Nawaz, and Javed Sheikh

Pictures of star-studded wedding event are going viral on social media. Have a look at Hanif Raja son wedding pictures:

