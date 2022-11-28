Ayeza Khan looks exquisite as she slays in her recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan was a delight to observe as she appeared lovely in contemporary eastern clothing for a photoshoot.

Ayeza Khan, an actress, was a delight to observe as she appeared lovely and sophisticated in contemporary eastern clothing for a photoshoot.

The queen of hearts, who topped the charts with her outstanding performance in the drama series Mere Pas Tum Ho, is the most adored and followed celebrity of all time. She hardly needs an introduction.

On Instagram, the Koi Chand Rakh actress published a number of images featuring her fashionable self. In the pictures, she looks extraordinarily beautiful while wearing an Aqua Blue dress with an embellished top and a flowy chiffon shirt along with a ruffled dupatta that is pinned in a cinched-up belt. Even her hair and makeup complemented the look. She had on a light brown smoky eye with heavy kajal and pinkish nude lipstick. Her skin looks glowy and radiant. To top it off she wore stud earings making it complete. See the photos below:

