Behroze Sabzwari compares his marriage to Shahroz’s Marriage

  • Shahroz Sabzwari was unlucky in love the first time, despite Behroze and Safina having been together for 36 years.
  • He and Syra Yousuf split after their marriage did not work out.
  • Behroze stated that his son’s happiness is all that matters, and they have come to terms with the circumstance.
The Sabzwaris are a diversely skilled family. Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has earned admiration for his talent and distinctive roles throughout his career. He merged two artistic families when he wed Safina Sheikh, now Safina Behroze, the sister of Javed Sheikh. Shahroz Sabzwari, the son of Behroze Sabzwari, is another prominent actor working now. Behroze and Safina have been happily married for 36 years and have a loving, respectful relationship.

Shahroz Sabzwari was unlucky in love the first time, despite Behroze and Safina having been together for 36 years. He and Syra Yousuf split after their marriage did not work out. Nooreh Shahroz is a daughter of Syra and Shahroz. Youngly wedded Syra and Shahroz later divorced each other over irreconcilable issues.

Zahra Shahroz is the daughter of Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal, who are currently wed. The marriage of the pair was severely criticised, but things are now better for both.

In G Sarkar, Behroze contrasted his own union to those of his sons. Children today, he said, are not as accepting as people in his or her age were. He claimed that his marriage had lasted for 36 years whereas his son has married thrice in the last ten years. Behroze stated that his son’s happiness is all that matters, and they have come to terms with the circumstance. He also mentioned their love for Nooreh and Syra and how they frequent her home so Nooreh wouldn’t feel uncomfortable.

