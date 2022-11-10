Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick

Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick

Articles
Advertisement
Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick

Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick

Advertisement
  • Humaima Malick, is currently generating a lot of excitement. Fans laud her portrayal of Daaro in the immensely successful movie.
  • In live interview with renowned actress Humaima Malick was held by Indian journalist Faridoon
  • The public was not pleased with Humaima Malick’s demonstration of her love for her brother since, as we all know, Feroze Khan is the target of intense public resentment as a result of his divorce and domestic abuse claims
Advertisement

Millions of people like the stunning Pakistani actress Humaima Malick. The Legend of Maula Jatt, directed by Humaima Malick, is currently generating a lot of excitement. Fans laud her portrayal of Daaro in the immensely successful movie.

In live interview with renowned actress Humaima Malick was held by Indian journalist Faridoon during the height of The Legend of Maula Jatt’s huge popularity. Upon being questioned about Feroze Khan, who is havjng hard phase of time, Humaima expressed her unwavering love for him, saying, “I love him the way Daaroo used to love Noori. Feroze Khan is my life, if I’m heart he’s my heart beat,I love him the way Daaroo used to love Noori and Noori used to love Daaroo that’s how I love Feroze and Feroze loves me, we have unconditional and an intense love, I love him”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Advertisement

The public was not pleased with Humaima Malick’s demonstration of her love for her brother since, as we all know, Feroze Khan is the target of intense public resentment as a result of his divorce and domestic abuse claims. She was often accused of having Feroze’s haughty attitude. Siblings, they claimed, should act more like teachers than cheerleaders.

Also Read

Netizen Blasts Humaima Malik for Posting Inappropriate Pictures with her Doctor
Netizen Blasts Humaima Malik for Posting Inappropriate Pictures with her Doctor

Humaima Malik is an outstanding Pakistani actress and model. Humaima Malik has...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hina Ashfaque delights fans with stunning pictures
Hina Ashfaque delights fans with stunning pictures
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
You can’t take your eyes off Saeeda Imtiaz new photos
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous as the sun kisses her skin
Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single 'Dheem Tana'
Watch: Bilal Maqsood teases latest single 'Dheem Tana'
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in "Captain America"
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story