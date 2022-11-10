Brother Feroze Khan receives unconditional love from Humaima Malick

Humaima Malick, is currently generating a lot of excitement. Fans laud her portrayal of Daaro in the immensely successful movie.

In live interview with renowned actress Humaima Malick was held by Indian journalist Faridoon

In live interview with renowned actress Humaima Malick was held by Indian journalist Faridoon during the height of The Legend of Maula Jatt’s huge popularity. Upon being questioned about Feroze Khan, who is havjng hard phase of time, Humaima expressed her unwavering love for him, saying, “I love him the way Daaroo used to love Noori. Feroze Khan is my life, if I’m heart he’s my heart beat,I love him the way Daaroo used to love Noori and Noori used to love Daaroo that’s how I love Feroze and Feroze loves me, we have unconditional and an intense love, I love him”

The public was not pleased with Humaima Malick’s demonstration of her love for her brother since, as we all know, Feroze Khan is the target of intense public resentment as a result of his divorce and domestic abuse claims. She was often accused of having Feroze’s haughty attitude. Siblings, they claimed, should act more like teachers than cheerleaders.

