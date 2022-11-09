Bushra Iqbal wants to outlaw all “home-wreckers” after Rabia Anum-Mohsin Abbas scene

Bushra Iqbal, the ex-wife of the late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Demanded a ban on all those involved in dissolving other people’s marriages appearing on television

After an online uproar on Tuesday caused TV anchor owner Rabia Anum to leave Nida Yasir’s morning show in protest at having to share the screen with singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, who had been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Fatema Sohail in 2018, she made her demand in a tweet.

In a press conference afterward, Haider vehemently refuted the accusations, claiming Sohail had a history of telling lies. Advertisement

Rabia Anum’s action prompted a discussion on social media, where the majority of individuals praised her for her position.

Faysal Chaudary, a television producer, commented: “Massive appreciation for Rabia Anum who took this move. The media industry should do its part to improve the status of women in society. It’s high time individuals like Mohsin and Feroz were outlawed.

What about those actresses/female anchors that ruined other women’s lives?!” Bushra Iqbal asked in response to Chaudary’s tweet. Also outlaw anyone who destroys homes. #Equalityforall”.

In a veil allusion, it appears that Iqbal singled out Tuba Anwar, the second wife of the late Aamir Liaquat, because she had been invited to Nidar Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan programme.

Bushra Iqbal has criticised industry for selective feminism and called for a ban on home wreckers.

