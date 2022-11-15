Celebrities protest the suspension of film “Joyland”

Joyland is facing a major roadblock in its journey to release in its home country as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revoked the censor certificate granted to the filmmaker months ago

Joyland has been deemed “uncertified” by the federal government after complaints

Director Saim Sadiq shared his statement on Instagram, “We — as a team — are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against this grave injustice

Ever since the Pakistani government has banned the internationally recognised film Joyland, celebrities have come out with a strong voice, calling for an end to the ban.

Joyland is facing a major roadblock in its journey to release in its home country as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revoked the censor certificate granted to the filmmaker months ago.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) released a copy of the notification from the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Islamabad, which dates from November 11 and shows that the censor certificate was obtained on August 17 of this year.

Joyland has been deemed “uncertified” by the federal government after complaints that it “contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.”

A few hours later, additional famous people joined Sarwat Gilani and Abdullah Siddiqui in criticising the choice.

Director Saim Sadiq shared his statement on Instagram, “We — as a team — are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against this grave injustice. I am compelled to point out that this sudden U-turn by the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is absolutely unconstitutional and illegal.”

Actor Sania Saeed, who also stars in Joyland, says, “If it [Joyland] doesn’t release in Pakistan, there are going to be some difficulties for the Oscars submission. But what’s even more upsetting is that the entire world appreciated a Pakistani film, our film, story and people and Pakistan won’t be able to see the film, that’s sad.”

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi re-shared Sadiq’s post and wrote, “Why!!! we need to have this played in our cinemas!” with the hashtag Sadiq encouraged everyone to use for Joyland.

Jemima Goldsmith reposted Sadiq’s post on her Instagram stories as well.

Adnan Malik, who plays Adnan in Sadqay Tumhare, argued that it is absurd to forbid the release of a movie with “a love story involving a trans person” in a nation that recognises and protects the rights of trans persons. In a decision like this, there is “so much dread, misunderstanding, and hypocrisy,” he wrote.

Anoushey Ashraf, a TV and radio broadcaster, also posted on Instagram with the following statement: “With Netflix in every home and Pakistanis watching porn the most, the decision to stop your own artists’ growth, popularity, and hard work is just stupid and disgraceful. Films take us to unfamiliar realms and convey stories that transcend our own imagination. And yet, here we are outlawing motion pictures but allowing daily moral lapses.

