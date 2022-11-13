Advertisement
Disclosing Her Very Royal Real Name is Momal Sheikh

  • Sheikh-Sabzwari family has produced a significant number of celebrities for the entertainment industry
  • Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh, his children, are now well-known celebrities in their own right.
  • Shehzadi Momal Sheikh is Momal’s full name in real life. Her official records, including her birth certificate, also list Shehzadi as her first name
A few families have worked in the Pakistani entertainment industry for more than two generations. Contrary to Bollywood, we do not have a lot of celebrities from the film or television sector, but the Sheikh-Sabzwari family has produced a significant number of celebrities for the entertainment industry. Javed Sheikh dominated Bollywood, was a tremendous cinema star, and is also well-known for his work in dramas. Momal Sheikh and Shahzad Sheikh, his children, are now well-known celebrities in their own right.

We still have families who are sort of entertainment royalty, and it appears like Momal’s parents take this very seriously, even though we do not have large names who are promised celebrity status the moment one is born with that surname. In a recent interview with Fuchsia, Momal Sheikh admitted that Momal is not her genuine first name, as shown by her official documentation as well.

Shehzadi Momal Sheikh is Momal’s full name in real life. Her official records, including her birth certificate, also list Shehzadi as her first name. Momal jokingly remarked that because she is the princess of her own home, stop trolling her by asking whose kingdom she is the princess of.

“Javed Sheikh did not support us when we were kids,” Momal Sheikh
“Javed Sheikh did not support us when we were kids,” Momal Sheikh

Momal Sheikh is the sister of the superstar Shahzad Sheikh and the...

