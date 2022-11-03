Advertisement
Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from 'The Ultimate Muqabla'

Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from ‘The Ultimate Muqabla’

Articles
Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from ‘The Ultimate Muqabla’

Faiza Khan shares a fun-filled BTS from ‘The Ultimate Muqabla’

The internet is in awe of Lollywood star Faiza Khan after she shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from ARY’s reality series “The Ultimate Muqabla” in Thailand.

The 47-year-old star’s enormous fan base has fallen head over heals for her because of her charming personality and stunning, elegant appearance.

 

The game show, which starred several well-known figures from the theatre community, debuted on October 15. Cricket players like Kamran Akmal, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, and Azam Khan are among the competitors. The contestants also include actors Haroon Shahid, Faiza Khan, Farah Butt, and Nusrat Hidayatullah.

Saeed Ajmal, a cricketer, Hammad Farooqui, Mahr Un Nisa, Sehar Afzal, and DJ Neha Khan will all appear on the programme.

Khan is an actress and model from Pakistan. In 2018, she began her acting career in the movie business. She participated in numerous fashion shows and photo shoots for prestigious fashion labels as a model. She is a rising celebrity in Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

