Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fawad Khan reveals he suffered health issues while shooting The Legend of Maula Jatt

Fawad Khan reveals he suffered health issues while shooting The Legend of Maula Jatt

Articles
Advertisement
Fawad Khan reveals he suffered health issues while shooting The Legend of Maula Jatt

Fawad Khan reveals he suffered health issues while shooting The Legend of Maula Jatt

Advertisement
  • Fawad Khan is the leading versatile asset of Pakistan film and drama industry
  • Fawad khans stated uncertain health conditions for gaining weight for playing the character.
  • But the physical transformation was not easy, I ended up in a hospital, and it (the stress and fatigue) reflected in my health. I could not sustain the physical transformation.
Advertisement

Fawad khan stated about his health conditions due to this shoot and playing certain character. Prior to the movie’s debut, the actor remembered to Forbes that his physical makeover required hospitalisation.

“Those two months were gruelling, the time at the gym was especially ridiculous, but because he (the character) is not quite an Adonis, or a carved image of a Greek god, Khan said, “he (the character) is not precisely a sculpted version of a Greek god (I could manage well). It was simpler since Maula Jatta is more of a “akhade ka pahalwan” (arena wrestler). It was a character who plays in the mud and could care less about cleanliness, so I didn’t have to worry too much. I didn’t require regular touch-ups with my makeup.

But the physical transformation was not easy, I ended up in a hospital, and it (the stress and fatigue) reflected in my health. I could not sustain the physical transformation. There was a bit of damage but I recovered. The real difficulty was talking in Punjabi, but I also had a great team to help.”

 

Advertisement

“I am a very anxious man – something or the other is happening and always bothering me. I also picked a habit of stress eating, so I am not careful or disciplined when it comes to diet. I should be careful because of my condition but for the transformation, I managed well. I could eat as much as I wanted but there is a downside to it of course. What I did with myself (for the physical transformation), I won’t ever repeat. Tauba hai (Good gracious, I repent), I can manage for a few months but after that, I do not have that courage,” Khan said.

Also Read

Throwback to Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad’s loved-up viral video
Throwback to Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad’s loved-up viral video

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad are the most well-known and exceptional couple....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar tells her fans to eat healthy food
Ayesha Omar tells her fans to eat healthy food
Sarmad Khoosat & Saba Qamar's Kamli selected for International Film Festival
Sarmad Khoosat & Saba Qamar's Kamli selected for International Film Festival
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan's dance video goes viral
Throwback: TikTok star Romaisa Khan's dance video goes viral
From Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that rocked the internet in 2022
From Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that rocked the internet in 2022
Watch: Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with latest video
Watch: Junaid Niazi's daughter Ezza wins hearts with latest video
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story