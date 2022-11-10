Fiza Ali Discusses the Terrifying Illness She Developed as a Child

Fiza Ali is one such celebrity that has been in the spotlight for years and is well-known for the incredible roles she performed in dramas.

People are also aware of Fiza Ali’s adorable closeness with her daughter Faral because she is quite honest about her personal life and challenges

She appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s show, where she discussed the small errors she had made and the lessons she had taken away from them. She said that as a young child, she used to ingest paint, mud, and even chalk. But she eventually suffered a great deal from this habit, and she become ill.

Advertisement

There are some faces on our television screens that we recognise for their skills, sense of humour, and personalities. Fiza Ali is one such celebrity that has been in the spotlight for years and is well-known for the incredible roles she performed in dramas, the commercial campaigns she participated in, as well as the numerous shows she presented. People are also aware of Fiza Ali’s adorable closeness with her daughter Faral because she is quite honest about her personal life and challenges. Since she started working at a young age, Fiza has proven to be a formidable force.

She appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s show, where she discussed the small errors she had made and the lessons she had taken away from them. She said that as a young child, she used to ingest paint, mud, and even chalk. But she eventually suffered a great deal from this habit, and she become ill.

According to Fiza, her practice caused worms and maggots to actually come out of her mouth. She stopped eating the mud and wall paint after hearing this.

Advertisement

Also Read Fiza Ali looks exquisite in new photoshoot The Chunri actress took to Instagram and shared her recent pictures. The...