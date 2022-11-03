Hania Aamir steals the show with latest BTS pictures

Hania Amir is actor model and establish herself in lollywood

The beautiful photographs capture the 25-year-old exuding positivity as the dimple queen revealed behind-the-scenes looks of her most recent projects

The Ishqiya star recently exuded glamour in multicoloured clothes, which quickly caught netizens’ attention.

Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actor and model, established herself in Lollywood through hard work, talent, and a dazzling smile. The Mere Humsafar star has since won hearts with her outgoing personality.

“Green said Nomi,” She wrote, “I said yes,” in the caption of the photo, which appeared to be taken at the Hum Awards, where Hania had a performance.

Meanwhile, Hania’s post garnered more than 3 lac reactions in a day as fans showered love.

Hania was last seen in Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed, she is also known for her appearances in Visaal Pari, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Sang-e-Mah, Ishqiya and Meray Dost Meray Yaar.

