Humaima Malick praises Shehnaaz Gill

Humaima Malick is now enjoying success with her most recent box office smash, The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The Bol actor praised Bollywood star Shehnaaz Gill for her progress during her Bigg Boss 13 days on her Instagram stories.

Humaima Malick stated : Love her, shes’s so strong and has improved in many ways.

Malick penned this while reposting an interview with Gill in which she stressed the importance of never passing judgement on people and their potential.

