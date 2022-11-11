Humayun Saeed explains how he got signed in “The Crown” on Netflix.

Humayun Saeed is leading actor of pakistani media industry

The award-winning actor has now spoken out about winning season 5 of The Crown, a hugely popular online series on Netflix

The actor will now make his Hollywood debut in the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown on Netflix

Advertisement

The present reigning king of Pakistani cinema, Humayun Saeed, is enjoying the success of his most recent box office smash, London Nahi Jaunga. The award-winning actor has now spoken out about winning season 5 of The Crown, a hugely popular online series on Netflix.

The actor will now make his Hollywood debut in the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown on Netflix. Even though this rumour has been going about for a while, the Uraan star remained silent until now. He eventually had a conversation about Netflix’s multi-award winning juggernaut with Maliha Rehman.

On being asked about the casting process, Humayun said, “It started with a call from Hamid Hussain, who is now my talent agent. He used to manage Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri, and I was in touch with him earlier to cast Nargis in my film. We had remained in touch since then.”

Also Read Humayun Saeed steals spotlight At The Crown Premiere Superstar Humayun Saeed is a talented and well-known Pakistani actor who has...