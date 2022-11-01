Iman Ali opens up about ‘traumatic’ relationship with father

Iman Ali would be at the top of any list of the top actors and models of the 1990s.

She has been married for about three and a half years

Iman Ali has stated in interviews that despite being in show business, her father never backed her in spite of the fame she has attained today

Iman Ali would be at the top of any list of the top actors and models of the 1990s. Iman Ali is the daughter of veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali, who unfortunately passed away recently. Iman Ali began her showbiz career as a model before making appearances on television and in movies. On November 25, 2022, her upcoming Pakistani movie “Tich Button” will also hit theatres.

iman In February 2019, Ali wed Babar Bhatti, the grandson of Major Aziz Bhatti. She has been married for about three and a half years, but has yet to experience the blessing of having children. Iman Ali has stated in interviews that despite being in show business, her father never backed her in spite of the fame she has attained today. And as a result, she takes on a variety of daring roles without the family’s interference

Iman Ali is touring every city, as you are all aware, to promote her next film Tich Button. Iman Ali will be seen portraying a heroine on the big screen once more after a long absence. She also discussed her relationship with her late father in an interview with the renowned publication Something Haute at the same time. The only actress who does not hesitate to make a strong claim is Iman Ali.

