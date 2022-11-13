In recent photos that have gone viral, Ushna Shah rocks beach chic

Ushna Shah, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted and attractive actors.

Balaa diva has been a fixture in the industry for a while. The star recently posted clips from her beach tour on Instagram.

However, the Lollywood queen gave her admirers fashion inspiration with gorgeous photographs taken in contemporary settings

Ushna Shah, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted and attractive actors. Because of her grandeur and endearing demeanour, the Balaa diva has been a fixture in the industry for a while.The star recently posted clips from her beach tour on Instagram. Shah was photographed while posing in black clothing, but she avoided swimming in the sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

However, the Lollywood queen gave her admirers fashion inspiration with gorgeous photographs taken in contemporary settings. Pictures of the famous actor looking dapper in black quickly gained popularity on social media.

Shah and Feroze Khan’s most recent drama, Habs, has been getting good reviews lately. Her major works include Bashar Momin, Cheekh, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

