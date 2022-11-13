Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
In recent photos that have gone viral, Ushna Shah rocks beach chic

In recent photos that have gone viral, Ushna Shah rocks beach chic

Articles
Advertisement
In recent photos that have gone viral, Ushna Shah rocks beach chic

In recent photos that have gone viral, Ushna Shah rocks beach chic

Advertisement
  • Ushna Shah, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted and attractive actors.
  • Balaa diva has been a fixture in the industry for a while. The star recently posted clips from her beach tour on Instagram.
  • However, the Lollywood queen gave her admirers fashion inspiration with gorgeous photographs taken in contemporary settings
Advertisement

Ushna Shah, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted and attractive actors. Because of her grandeur and endearing demeanour, the Balaa diva has been a fixture in the industry for a while.The star recently posted clips from her beach tour on Instagram. Shah was photographed while posing in black clothing, but she avoided swimming in the sea.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Advertisement

However, the Lollywood queen gave her admirers fashion inspiration with gorgeous photographs taken in contemporary settings. Pictures of the famous actor looking dapper in black quickly gained popularity on social media.

Shah and Feroze Khan’s most recent drama, Habs, has been getting good reviews lately. Her major works include Bashar Momin, Cheekh, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sumbul Iqbal flaunts her glam look in new photos
Sumbul Iqbal flaunts her glam look in new photos
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts with latest pictures
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts with latest pictures
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Saboor Ali exudes elegance in latest pictures
Arez Ahmed supports financial independence for women's empowerment
Arez Ahmed supports financial independence for women's empowerment
Iqra Aziz looks super cute in her bugs bunny outfit
Iqra Aziz looks super cute in her bugs bunny outfit
Mawra Hocane enjoying vacation in Doha: Pictures
Mawra Hocane enjoying vacation in Doha: Pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story