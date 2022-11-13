In recent photos that have gone viral, Ushna Shah rocks beach chic

- Ushna Shah, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted and attractive actors.
- Balaa diva has been a fixture in the industry for a while. The star recently posted clips from her beach tour on Instagram.
- However, the Lollywood queen gave her admirers fashion inspiration with gorgeous photographs taken in contemporary settings
Ushna Shah, a Lollywood diva, has established herself as one of Pakistan’s most gifted and attractive actors. Because of her grandeur and endearing demeanour, the Balaa diva has been a fixture in the industry for a while.The star recently posted clips from her beach tour on Instagram. Shah was photographed while posing in black clothing, but she avoided swimming in the sea.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
However, the Lollywood queen gave her admirers fashion inspiration with gorgeous photographs taken in contemporary settings. Pictures of the famous actor looking dapper in black quickly gained popularity on social media.
Shah and Feroze Khan’s most recent drama, Habs, has been getting good reviews lately. Her major works include Bashar Momin, Cheekh, Aakhir Kab Tak, and Parizaad.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.