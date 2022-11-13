In the midst of divorce rumours, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will host

Curios fans get the first glimpse of the new TV show hosted by Sania and Shoaib

A member of Shoaib Malik’s management team was cited in media sources earlier this week as saying that the couple broke their 12-year marriage.

People began to speculate if the duo’s breakup was only a publicity trick before the event as soon as the first poster of the show was posted by the nation’s first Urdu OTT platform, Urduflix.

The cross-border celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been in the news for the past few days due to rumours that the couple is divorcing.

Sania Mirza, a top tennis player, and Shoaib Malik, a former Pakistani player, were pictured on the poster posing for the cover with her hand on his shoulder. The Burj Khalifa may be seen in the background through a window because the couple lived in the UAE.

According to the post, The Mirza Malik Show will shortly make its debut on the Urduflix streaming service in Pakistan.The timing of the announcement of the next event drew immediate comments from online users.

While some people complained about the advertising gimmick, others advised the couple to stick together despite the difficulties.

Reported divorcesA member of Shoaib Malik’s management team was cited in media sources earlier this week as saying that the couple broke their 12-year marriage. The unnamed male admitted that the two were officially no longer together, but he avoided going into any detail.

Amid all the gossip, Malik cleared the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors. Malik or Mirza have not addressed the rumours due to the contracts they have signed, reports also suggest. The duo tied the knot on April 12, 2010 at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The couple held their Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

