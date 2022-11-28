Advertisement
Iqra Aziz on why she would not work with Feroze Khan

Iqra Aziz on why she would not work with Feroze Khan

Iqra Aziz on why she would not work with Feroze Khan

Iqra Aziz’s no-makeup selfie goes viral

  • Aziz spoke about her recent choice to stop working with Feroze Khan.
  • When she recently made an appearance on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary.
  • She further refused to discuss the situation.
Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani television actress who is incredibly brilliant and endearing. Her dramas Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Suno Chanda were major successes that simultaneously went viral in Pakistan and India. The public also adored her acting, and fans adored her characters in her dramas Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Jhooti, and Raqeeb Se.

Aziz spoke about her recent choice to stop working with Feroze Khan. When she recently made an appearance on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary.

On the host’s question about Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz said, “For me it was very personal decision, I did what I thought was right, I wanted to do that, I took a decision and I thought I was not comfortable working with him, I wasn’t waiting for anything to be proved against anyone because I had already gotten a chance to work with him and I was not comfortable that’s why I said no, we are in the era where we all must have career choices, we should have the right to say yes or no”. She further refused to discuss the situation, but added that if he were found guilty, then would be a different thing and she was unable to discuss it.

