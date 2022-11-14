Jannat Mirza talks about her admiration for Imran Khan

Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got famous...
Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is one of the stars in which fans have completely fallen in love. And nothing can stop her enormous fan base from chasing her relentlessly.
The 21-year-old is ravishing and has a seductive social media presence. However, she is also a smart beauty who has expressed her appreciation for former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
Jannat produced a fresh video on Instagram where she discussed her political beliefs and made sure people praised the PTI chairman.
The TikTok model titled her video, “‘Imran Khan❤️✨’.”
Currently, Mirza has 2.6 million Instagram followers and more than 15 million followers on TikTok.
On the professional front, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, a forthcoming Lollywood film, will mark Jannat’s screen debut.
