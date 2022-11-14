Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza talks about her admiration for Imran Khan

Jannat Mirza talks about her admiration for Imran Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza talks about her admiration for Imran Khan

Jannat Mirza talks about her admiration for Imran Khan

Advertisement
  • The 21-year-old is ravishing and has a seductive social media presence.
  • However, she is also a smart beauty who has expressed her appreciation for former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
  • Jannat produced a video on YouTube where she praised the PTI chairman.
Advertisement

Popular TikToker Jannat Mirza is one of the stars in which fans have completely fallen in love. And nothing can stop her enormous fan base from chasing her relentlessly.

The 21-year-old is ravishing and has a seductive social media presence. However, she is also a smart beauty who has expressed her appreciation for former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

Also Read

Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
Watch: Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got famous...

Jannat produced a fresh video on Instagram where she discussed her political beliefs and made sure people praised the PTI chairman.

The TikTok model titled her video, “‘Imran Khan❤️✨’.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Currently, Mirza has 2.6 million Instagram followers and more than 15 million followers on TikTok.

On the professional front, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, a forthcoming Lollywood film, will mark Jannat’s screen debut.

Also Read

Watch: Jannat Mirza’s latest video with sister Alishbah Anjum goes viral
Watch: Jannat Mirza’s latest video with sister Alishbah Anjum goes viral

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani TikTok star. The sister duo's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story