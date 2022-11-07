Javeria And Saud shares the horrible experience at their wedding

Javeria and Saud share their Hajj experience and get emotional
One of the well-known celebrity couples in the entertainment world, Javeria and...
Old Hollywood boasts a sizable cast of former stars who have ceased acting yet are still prominently featured on screens. We frequently watch couples like them on our televisions. While Javeria Saud was on television, Saud Qasmi was one of Pakistani cinema’s top stars. Later, the duo entered the production business and worked on some fantastic films, including Ye Zindagi Hai and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.
In Lahore, Javeria and Saud were married in a magnificent ceremony. They held about ten separate events spread out over several days. Numerous celebrities attended their wedding, including Shaan Shahid and Jaan Rambo, among others.
They recently disclosed that they had a terrible experience at one of their wedding ceremonies during an interview with Good Morning Pakistan. They received a significant sum of money in salami and gifts because they had so many guests, but it was stolen from the location.
