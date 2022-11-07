Javeria And Saud shares the horrible experience at their wedding

Javeria and Saud recently disclosed that they had a terrible experience at one of their wedding ceremonies during an interview.

They received a significant sum of money in salami and gifts because they had so many guests, but it was stolen from the location.

And when they subsequently saw it, it was captured on camera for their wedding video.

Old Hollywood boasts a sizable cast of former stars who have ceased acting yet are still prominently featured on screens. We frequently watch couples like them on our televisions. While Javeria Saud was on television, Saud Qasmi was one of Pakistani cinema’s top stars. Later, the duo entered the production business and worked on some fantastic films, including Ye Zindagi Hai and Khuda Aur Mohabbat.

In Lahore, Javeria and Saud were married in a magnificent ceremony. They held about ten separate events spread out over several days. Numerous celebrities attended their wedding, including Shaan Shahid and Jaan Rambo, among others.

Javeria Saud confessed that someone stole their salami money and was actually preventing Saud from marrying her. And when they subsequently saw it, it was captured on camera for their wedding video. Later on though, they chose not to pursue any charges against that person.