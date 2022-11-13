Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha beautiful family dinner photos

Mansha Pasha is a famous and stunning Pakistani actress who works in both television and movies.

Mansha Pasha is a famous and stunning Pakistani actress who works in both television and movies. She became well-known thanks to the smash TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which was followed by a long list of successful projects, including Mohabbat Tujhey Alvida. Laal Kabootar, her film, received favorable reviews. She received accolades in the movie. Mansha Pasha has a sizable social media following, and her followers adore seeing photos of her family.

Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir have a happy marriage. Mansha is quite loud and open about her loving marriage to her spouse. Mansha enjoys spending time with her husband, as well as her friends.

Mansha recently shared photos from the family dinner in which she also posed with her loved ones. In response to her aunt’s congratulations on Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir’s Nikkah, Mansha Pasha said, “Aunty, it’s been a long time since their Nikkah.” It should be noted that Jibran and Mansha Pasha are Nikkahfied and have a wonderful relationship. Here are the photos from the meal the family had at Mansha Pasha’s house.

