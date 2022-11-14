‘Joyland’ director says ministry’s ‘sudden U-Turn’ is unconstitutional

Saim Sadiq, the director of Joyland, announced that he had obtained a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Despite receiving approval from all censor boards, the movie may not be released in its nation of origin.

Because of “written objections” from individuals who allege it contains pornographic and immoral material.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami merely posted on Saturday the letter the Ministry of Information and Broadcast started that declared the previously recognised movie “uncertified.”

Now, Joyland’s director Saim has responded to the ministry’s sudden intervention. ‘Please help us in by getting our voice to #ReleaseJoyland seen and heard by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Minister @marriyum_aurangzeb @shehbazsharif’

The Pakistani release date for Joyland was set for November 18. Lauren Mann, Apoorva Guru Charan, and Sarmad Sultan Khoosat are the producers of the movie, which was written, produced, and directed by Sadiq. Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq all have significant roles in the movie.

Saim Saddiq’s film unlocked a significant milestone with its daring portrayal of a transgender dancer in a Muslim nation.

