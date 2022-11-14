Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Joyland’ director says ministry’s ‘sudden U-Turn’ is unconstitutional

‘Joyland’ director says ministry’s ‘sudden U-Turn’ is unconstitutional

Articles
Advertisement
‘Joyland’ director says ministry’s ‘sudden U-Turn’ is unconstitutional

Khoosat film Joyland nominated for Oscar

Advertisement
  • Saim Sadiq, the director of Joyland, announced that he had obtained a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
  • Despite receiving approval from all censor boards, the movie may not be released in its nation of origin.
  • Because of “written objections” from individuals who allege it contains pornographic and immoral material.
Advertisement

Saim Sadiq, the director of Joyland, announced that he had obtained a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Despite receiving approval from all censor boards, the movie may not be released in its nation of origin. Because of “written objections” from individuals who allege it contains pornographic and immoral material.

Also Read

Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario supports Pakistani film Joyland
Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario supports Pakistani film Joyland

Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario supports the Pakistani film Joyland. The Percy Jackson...

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami merely posted on Saturday the letter the Ministry of Information and Broadcast started that declared the previously recognised movie “uncertified.”

Now, Joyland’s director Saim has responded to the ministry’s sudden intervention. ‘Please help us in by getting our voice to #ReleaseJoyland seen and heard by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Minister @marriyum_aurangzeb @shehbazsharif’

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Saim Sadiq (@saim.sadiq)

Also Read

Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate
Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

Joyland is a new release for the industry Week before the movie...

The Pakistani release date for Joyland was set for November 18. Lauren Mann, Apoorva Guru Charan, and Sarmad Sultan Khoosat are the producers of the movie, which was written, produced, and directed by Sadiq. Sarwat Gilani, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Rasti Farooq all have significant roles in the movie.
Saim Saddiq’s film unlocked a significant milestone with its daring portrayal of a transgender dancer in a Muslim nation.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Films News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits worn by Hardik and Natasa for Haldi & Mehendi
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits worn by Hardik and Natasa for Haldi & Mehendi
Mawra Hocane shares alluring pictures from Doha
Mawra Hocane shares alluring pictures from Doha
Carey Mulligan hears her name accidentally called at BAFTA awards
Carey Mulligan hears her name accidentally called at BAFTA awards
Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman to Co-Chair Global Citizen NOW
Chris Martin and Hugh Jackman to Co-Chair Global Citizen NOW
Kiran Tabeir's beautiful photos with her husband and daughter
Kiran Tabeir's beautiful photos with her husband and daughter
Gisele Bündchen recreates her 2004 Rio Carnival look 
Gisele Bündchen recreates her 2004 Rio Carnival look 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story