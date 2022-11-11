Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir’s Little Angel in New Adorable Photos

Kiran Tabeir’s Little Angel in New Adorable Photos

Articles
Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir’s Little Angel in New Adorable Photos

Kiran Tabeir’s Little Angel in New Adorable Photos

Advertisement
  • Kiran Tabeir is a stunning and incredibly skilled host, model, and performer
  • Kiran Tabeir is currently a well-known television actress in Pakistan’s media sector. She gained prominence thanks to the drama Parizaad.
  • Izzah, a really gorgeous infant girl, was born to adorable Kiran a few months ago
Advertisement

 

Kiran Tabeir is a stunning and incredibly skilled host, model, and performer. Because of her excellent playing abilities in Pakistani plays, Kiran Tabeir is well-known. In addition to appearing in the reality series Desi Kuriyan, hosted by Waqar Zaka and shown on ARY Digital, Kiran began her career as a host. Kiran Tabeir is currently a well-known television actress in Pakistan’s media sector. She gained prominence thanks to the drama Parizaad. She recently gained enormous popularity as a result of the social media spread of the Shiza & Fiza video from A Plus. The video clip came from a brief teleplay

Izzah, a really gorgeous infant girl, was born to adorable Kiran a few months ago. Kiran enjoys spending time with her daughter, obviously. She recently accompanied her daughter to a wedding and a family gathering. She recently shared some gorgeous photos of herself from her wedding. She also uploaded photos of herself alone. In addition, Kiran posted images of her infant while unwinding. Additionally, her sister posed for photos with infant Izzah.

Here is a compilation of all the recent beautiful pictures of Kiran Tabeir and her adorable daughter. Have a look at the pictures.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with daughter
Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with daughter

Kiran Tabeir shares adorable photos with her daughter. The photos are well-liked...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story