Mahira’s Punjabi in “TLOMJ” is criticised by Meera

In the ancient Lollywood industry, Meera Jee established herself as a successful actor. She had a long cinema career and was well-known for her work in them. Later, she made the switch to television, where we saw her work on projects but primarily on contentious issues. Meera Jee is not at all shy about the numerous stories and memes that have been associated with her name recently. Meera Jee understands how to stay in the public glare, whether it be through her weddings that weren’t marriages or her admission that Michele Morrone wants to date her.

Recently, Pakistani actor Meera discussed the work of The Legend Of Maula Jatt star Mahira Khan. The seasoned performer told Fame Pakistan that Khan’s Punjabi in the movie was “awful.”

Meera also added that she would have done a better job than the Raees star in the film.

Earlier this year Meera claimed that the showbiz industry suffered a massive financial loss worth billions due to the “Dual Nikah” case against her.

