Makeup artist shares ‘no makeup look’ of Mahira Khan

Mahira khan needs no introduction as she’s is known globally and represented Pakistan multiple times

One of the top makeup artists responsible for Mahira’s signature looks is Babar Zaheer

A diva, Mahira Khan. She has a distinctive appearance and is attractive and elegant. Since the beginning of her profession, Mahira has taken great care to maintain her appearance. She maintains a natural appearance by not wearing much makeup. People are constantly attempting to imitate her makeup-free look. She always looks like a million bucks in it, and now Babar Zaheer, a well-liked celebrity makeup artist, has shared it.

One of the top makeup artists responsible for Mahira’s signature looks is Babar Zaheer. He has now taught women his insider secrets so they can get the same look with the least amount of makeup.

These are the products he loves:

1. LA Girl Concealer

2. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

3. Fenty Blush



4. Charlotte Tilbury Bronzer5. MAC Mascara

According to Babar, using a little concealer to lift your face and strategically placing blush will make your face seem lovely and make it appear as though you are not wearing any makeup. As he applied cosmetics and imitated Mahira’s natural look live, he also talked about his favourite items.

