The stunning Mathira recently made an appearance on Frieha Altaf’s podcast FWhy

She quickly became the podcast’s most talked-about guest

While chatting with the design star, the 29-year-old revealed some fascinating details about her upbringing, professional journey, and iconic preferences.

Mathira thought back angrily on the first time a guy she trusted had betrayed her, bringing back sad memories of her life’s struggles. She claimed he abandoned her when he should have been looking out for her. Her inability to trust others in general was permanently damaged by her father’s cruel act.

In addition, Mathira was open and honest about her experience as a single mother to three sons and the backlash she has received from more traditional members of society due to her unabashed confidence and willingness to speak her mind.

The actress, who was born to a South African father and a Pakistani mother in Harare, Zimbabwe, and raised in a Muslim household, attended school there before relocating to Pakistan when political upheaval there threatened her family’s safety.

In 2012, Mathira wed Farran J. Mirza, a famous Punjabi musician. The 28-year-old actress was married for an entire year before she finally told her fans.

The couple’s son Aahil Rizvi was born on September 4, 2014. She went public with her divorce in the latter half of 2018 via various social media platforms.