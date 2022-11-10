Mathira gives birth at age of ‘Fifteen’

Mathira is a well-known host, model, and actress from Pakistan.

Mathira is a well-known host, model, and actress from Pakistan. Presently, she is the host of Bol Television Network’s The Insta Show. Mathira is an outspoken individual who isn’t afraid to voice her strong ideas. Mathira is adored by the media, who describe her as a genuine person. She does, however, have lots of media buddies. Two sons have made Mathira a proud mother. She recently spoke about having a child at the age of fifteen.

“I had my first child when I was fifteen; the birth of my son has altered me and my life in a nice way,” Mathira stated in the podcast with Fariha Altaf. He’s been a blessing, a tall and handsome 6 foot guy, even, people don’t believe seeing him with me that he’s my son, most people think he’s my boyfriend, he has that physique, he’s tall, he’s a very patient child, it was my mother who brought up my sons, my mother has all the credit for bringing my kids up.

Aahil is one of Mathira’s two sons, and the other is a 15-year-old boy. Mathira claims to be a very proud mother.

