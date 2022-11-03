Maula Jatt is blockbuster hit after a decade in Pakistani film industry

For the first time in Indian and Pakistani movie history, the latter’s endeavour outperforms the former’s film in terms of box office success. Within 17 days of its debut in the UK, Bilal Lashari’s blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt appears to have outperformed SS Rajamouli’s RRR in terms of lifetime box office revenue.

An Instagram account for The Legend of Maula Jatt made the assertion. The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is directed by Bilal Lashari, is a remake of the 1979 cult film of the same name by Yunus Malik.

"Another day, another accomplishment!" the caption stated. The Legend of Maula Jatt surpasses RRR's lifetime UK box office earnings in just 17 days, which was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022! Now playing in theatres

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR sits at a worldwide collection of around INR 1200 crore making it India’s highest grossing film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, The Legend of Maula Jatt revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.

