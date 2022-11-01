Maula Jatt Writer Expresses Views About Humayun Saeed & Khalil ur Rehman

Popular Pakistani screenwriter Nasir Adeeb has produced a number of blockbuster movies

He discussed Humayun Saeed and Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, saying of the latter, “Humayun Saeed wanted to work with me as the main lead but somehow he didn’t get the work because he wanted to be the main lead as Sultan Rahi but Shaan replaced Sultan Rahi after that you know what happened to industry, Humayun Saeed went back to Karachi

Advertisement

Popular Pakistani screenwriter Nasir Adeeb has produced a number of blockbuster movies. In any case, the talented author Nasir Adeeb recently gave an interview in which he opened up completely. He discussed Humayun Saeed and Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, saying of the latter, “Humayun Saeed wanted to work with me as the main lead but somehow he didn’t get the work because he wanted to be the main lead as Sultan Rahi but Shaan replaced Sultan Rahi after that you know what happened to industry, Humayun Saeed went back to Karachi and this is how the Lahore Karachi war started.”

He said, “I apologize for anything I said to Humayun, but I said it for the benefit of business. He also pushed Humayun Saeed to “appear in a full Punjabi movie,” saying, “I would want Humayun Saeed to do something for the film business by asking the authorities to minimise theatre owners’ profit to 30%, since this will aid the industry.” He also commended Humayun Saeed’s hugely successful movies.

The author also discussed Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, saying, “He’s a big man, sometimes he says I’m his teacher, other times he says he’s learned a lot from mr. He makes me happy, which is his kindness, he’s a big man, he has a good thing that he speaks for his rights, I don’t speak for my self, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is way ahead of me.

Also Read Which Pakistani actors will be cast in Pak-Turk Mega series Selahaddin Eyyubi? Selahaddin Eyyubi is a grand period series produced in collaboration with Pakistan...