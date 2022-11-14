Advertisement
Momal Sheikh Was Given This Hum Tum Character

Articles
  • Momal Sheikh is daughter of veteran actor Javed Sheikh
  • Momal herself is beautiful young actress played multiple roles
  • And stated next due to her work commitment travelling she did not made it to the drama serial Hum Tum which was basically Ramazan Transmission. The role chosen for her was MAHA QUTUB-UDDIN which was beautifully characterized by Sarah Khan later.
Violence, abuse, and a lot of crying have come to be associated with Pakistani television dramas. There are seldom any dramas on television that make the viewers grin. However, we have developed a category of comic dramas for Ramadan that are now broadcast on almost all major channels annually, and viewers eagerly anticipate watching them. Dramas like Paristaan, Chaudhry and Sons, and Hum Tum were produced in the previous year. Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Sarah Khan, and Junaid Khan were among a large cast in Hum Tum, and viewers enjoyed seeing them in parts that were extremely different from what we are accustomed to seeing them in.

Since her career began to take off, Momal Sheikh has acted in a number of serious parts. Her roles as an innocent leading lady in difficult situations have predominated in our viewing of her. She recently started playing Darrar, where she portrays an extremely evil character. Momal did share a previously undisclosed truth with Fuchsia, though. Actually, she was supposed to work at Hum Tum.

Disclosing Her Very Royal Real Name is Momal Sheikh
Disclosing Her Very Royal Real Name is Momal Sheikh

Sheikh-Sabzwari family has produced a significant number of celebrities for the entertainment...

