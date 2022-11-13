Advertisement
New Project Announced By Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz shares a fun video on "Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya"

  • Iqra Aziz has revealed her upcoming endeavour.
  • The actress let her followers know on Saturday by posting a message on Instagram.
  • She attained the height of fame thanks to her playing abilities in the drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Suno Chanda.
Wajahat Hussain is the director of the Nadia Akhtar-penned drama Mannat Muraad, which is being produced by 7th Sky Entertainment.

The actress let her followers know on Saturday by posting a message on Instagram.
Iqra Aziz said that episode 8 of Mannat Muraad is presently filming in a slider post that included a picture of her and the drama’s director as well as an image of the script.


While specifics are being kept under wraps, we surmise that Iqra Aziz will portray the role of Mannat in the drama.

Iqra made her acting debut in the drama Kissey Apna Kahein in 2014. She played a supporting part in the film.

She attained the height of fame thanks to her playing abilities in the drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Suno Chanda.

Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan were last seen on screen together in Khuda Aur Mohabbat.Khuda Aur Mohabbat, another 7th Sky Entertainment production, received praise from all quarters.

