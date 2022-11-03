Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari disappointed with Pakistanis celebrating Halloween

Noor Bukhari disappointed with Pakistanis celebrating Halloween

Articles
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari disappointed with Pakistanis celebrating Halloween

Noor Bukhari disappointed with Pakistanis celebrating Halloween

Advertisement

Veteran actress Noor Bukhari has voiced her concerns on Pakistan’s expanding practice of Halloween celebrations. The former anchor expressed her opinions on Halloween on social media, writing: “Jitna Pakistanio ny Halloween celebration kiya hai woh kafi alarming hai.”. Initially her statement shows a concern for  society to practice these events are religiously unethical and alarming. She expressed her concern through a social media platform.

The actor further “this will be a part of out culture” and it will preached and practiced as cultural and social norm.

Noor criticised internet users last year for making fun of Saba Qamar’s birthday attire. Following the uproar, her picture was altered to include a hijab and tights, which also became widely popular online.

Also Read

Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life
Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life

Noor Bukhari has been in the business for a long time. We...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
‘Hum 2 Humaray 100’ dedicates an episode to child safety
‘Hum 2 Humaray 100’ dedicates an episode to child safety
Faysal Quraishi’s criticism on Maria B makes people unhappy
Faysal Quraishi’s criticism on Maria B makes people unhappy
Faysal Quraishi rates famous female co-actors' acting
Faysal Quraishi rates famous female co-actors' acting
Anumta Qureshi shares sweet family pictures with her fans
Anumta Qureshi shares sweet family pictures with her fans
'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' fans are sad for Saad
'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' fans are sad for Saad
Nadia Hussain explains the importance of gaining appropriate wait
Nadia Hussain explains the importance of gaining appropriate wait
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story