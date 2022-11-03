Noor Bukhari disappointed with Pakistanis celebrating Halloween

Veteran actress Noor Bukhari has voiced her concerns on Pakistan’s expanding practice of Halloween celebrations. The former anchor expressed her opinions on Halloween on social media, writing: “Jitna Pakistanio ny Halloween celebration kiya hai woh kafi alarming hai.”. Initially her statement shows a concern for society to practice these events are religiously unethical and alarming. She expressed her concern through a social media platform.

The actor further “this will be a part of out culture” and it will preached and practiced as cultural and social norm.

Noor criticised internet users last year for making fun of Saba Qamar’s birthday attire. Following the uproar, her picture was altered to include a hijab and tights, which also became widely popular online.

Also Read Noor Bukhari tells dangerous storyline affected her life Noor Bukhari has been in the business for a long time. We...