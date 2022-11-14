Advertisement
Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

Articles
Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

  • Joyland is a new release for the industry
  • Week before the movie revoking its censorship certificate
  • Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate
Just a week before it is scheduled to be released in Pakistan, Saim Sadiq’s Joyland—entry Pakistan’s for best international film at the Oscars in 2023—is experiencing a significant setback.

Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

In a tweet, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan posted a copy of the notification from the ministry.

The Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Islamabad issued the censor certificate on August 17 of this year, according to the announcement. However, the federal government has declared Joyland uncertified after receiving complaints that it contains highly objectionable material that does not adhere to the social values and moral standards of our society and is obviously repugnant to the norms of “decency and morality” as set forth in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.

Next Story