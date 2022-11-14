Joyland is a new release for the industry

Week before the movie revoking its censorship certificate

Pakistan bans the movie Joyland after revoking its censorship certificate

Just a week before it is scheduled to be released in Pakistan, Saim Sadiq’s Joyland—entry Pakistan’s for best international film at the Oscars in 2023—is experiencing a significant setback.

In a tweet, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan posted a copy of the notification from the ministry.

الحمدللہ! @GovtofPakistan

نےمتنازع فلم جوائےلینڈکوجاری کردہ نمائش کالائسنس منسوخ کردیاہے۔نوٹیفیکیشن جاری،یہ حکومت کااحسن اقدام ہے۔پاکستان اسلامی مملکت ہےیہاں کوئی قانون، کوئی اقدام،کوئی نظریہ خلافِ اسلام نہیں چل سکتا۔#BanJoyland pic.twitter.com/tib00zo6Dd Advertisement — Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan (@SenatorMushtaq) November 12, 2022

The Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) Islamabad issued the censor certificate on August 17 of this year, according to the announcement. However, the federal government has declared Joyland uncertified after receiving complaints that it contains highly objectionable material that does not adhere to the social values and moral standards of our society and is obviously repugnant to the norms of “decency and morality” as set forth in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.

