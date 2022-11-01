Advertisement
Pakistani Actors Celebrating Halloween Night

Pakistani Actors Celebrating Halloween Night

Articles
Pakistani Actors Celebrating Halloween Night

Pakistani Actors Celebrating Halloween Night

  • Pakistani actors and actresses celebrating halloween in full swing.
  Pakistani artists enjoy commemorating various events. To celebrate or observe any cultural or international event, some actors go above and beyond. Numerous well-known Pakistani actors were observed enjoying Halloween Night this year.

 

Pakistani artists enjoy commemorating various events. To celebrate or observe any cultural or international event, some actors go above and beyond. Numerous well-known Pakistani actors were observed enjoying Halloween Night this year.

Halloween, also known as Hallowe’en, is a holiday that is celebrated on October 31, the night before the Western Christian holiday of All Hallows’ Day. To honour the deceased, the day is observed.

Well, actors including Sharmila Farooqui, Sabeeka Imam , Tara Mehmood, Sanam Saeed , Aiman, Muneeb, Sarwat Gillani, Neha Taseer and many posted their pictures from the Halloween. A few actors shared their throwback pictures while the others celebrated it this year. Here are some adorable pictures of the actors who have celebrated Halloween. Have a look at pictures!

Abdullah Qureshi blessed with a baby girl
Abdullah Qureshi blessed with a baby girl

Well known Pakistani singer Abdullah Qureshi and his wife welcomed a baby...

