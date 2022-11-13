Photos from Sanam Jung’s 6-year-old daughter Alaya’s birthday

- Sanam Jung is a Pakistani TV host and actress who is stunning and skilled.
Sanam Jung is a Pakistani TV host and actress who is stunning and skilled. She started off as a well-known VJ before switching to acting and performing in a drama for Hum Tv. Sanam has contributed to numerous drama serials, including Mere Humdam Mere Dost and Dil E Muztar
Alaya, Sanam Jung’s lovely and extraordinarily gifted 6-year-old daughter, is full of talent. Sanam Jung enjoys posting about her child. She previously shared information on her daughter’s swimming competition, which the gorgeous actress’s daughter won. Now, the darling actress is getting ready for her adorable girl’s sixth birthday.
Well, Sanam Jung and Anum Jung have posted many stories from the lavishly decorated setup of Alaya’s 6th Birthday. Here are the pictures from birthday of Alaya. Sanam and Qassam’s families were also there in the birthday. Have a look
