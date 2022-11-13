Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra is challenged to a face-off by Meera Jee

Priyanka Chopra is challenged to a face-off by Meera Jee

Articles
Priyanka Chopra is challenged to a face-off by Meera Jee

  • Meera Jee established herself as a successful actor. She had a long cinema career and was well-known for her work in them
  • According to Meera, Priyanka is simply overrated. She continued by saying that she was forced into the sector by the Indian lobby and that, absent that, she is just a huge hypocrite.
  • Meera Jee challenged Priyanka Chopra to a fight. She claimed that Priyanka wouldn’t be able to perform even one scene with her. Meera exudes confidence, and it’s obvious.
In the ancient Lollywood industry, Meera Jee established herself as a successful actor. She had a long cinema career and was well-known for her work in them. Later, she made the switch to television, where we saw her work on projects but primarily on contentious issues. Meera Jee is not at all shy about the numerous stories and memes that have been associated with her name recently. Meera Jee understands how to stay in the public glare, whether it be through her weddings that weren’t marriages or her admission that Michele Morrone wants to date her.

She recently gave a brief interview to The Fame Pakistan in which she challenged Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actress, to a face-off.

After that, Meera Jee challenged Priyanka Chopra to a fight. She claimed that Priyanka wouldn’t be able to perform even one scene with her. Meera exudes confidence, and it’s obvious.

