Articles
  Shazia Manzoor, a legendary singer, is currently living it up in America
  The well-known Punjabi singer also organises concerts in many states

While her TikTok videos show us that she is attracting sizable crowds in America, it appears that the renowned dancing group Quick Style is also a fan of the Shazia Manzoor song “Battiyan Bhujai Rakh Di.”

Quick Style posted a cool video of their awesome dance remix of the upbeat song to Instagram.

'Challenging all dancers to move on this track! Remember to TAG US (Gonna share)

Black Eye Peas X Shazia Manzoor!!

Remix by Your boys Quickstyle ???????????? #quickeez', read the caption.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

For those who are unaware, Manzoor appeared in the music video for the song Akh Da Nasha with vocalist Zakir Amanat. She has performed on the Coke Studio platform, acted as a playback vocalist for Ishq Khuda, and won two Nigar Awards.

