Rabia Anam is criticised by Mishi Khan for leaving the GMP

Mishi Khan is known for having strong opinions and speaking out frequently regarding media figures.

Rabia Anam is currently making headlines for leaving a morning programme after degrading a guest.

She stated. “she could have left the make-up room because she had plenty of time before that. Whatever she did in the live show went out of character because she had humiliated the guest.”

Advertisement

Popular Pakistani actress Mishi Khan is known for having strong opinions and speaking out frequently regarding media figures and societal issues. Mishi Khan always offers advice at the appropriate moment.

Rabia Anam is currently making headlines for leaving a morning programme after degrading a guest. Along with Nida Yasir and Salman Iqbal, she expressed her regret. She then turned to Mohsin Abbas Haider and said, “Some mistakes always chase a person his whole life and Mohsin will always be guilty,” before leaving. Fiza Ali and Mohsin joined Nida to finish the performance.

Rabia Anam was invited to appear as a guest on Good Morning Pakistan, according to a video that Mishi Khan just posted, and yesterday I was viewing a film in which she left the programme. The topic of the show was mistakes, and she realised that she shouldn’t have sat in it. She then gave a lengthy lecture on mistakes, apologised to Nida and said didn’t want to be on the show, and then left because of the guest. However, if she had to leave the show, she could have left the make-up room because she had plenty of time before that. Whatever she did in the live show went out of character because she had humiliated the guest.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2) Advertisement

Also Read

).push({});