Rabia Anum Addresses Leaving The Show in Detail.

Both an anchor and a host, Rabia Anum. She left Good Morning Pakistan live on air and refused to sit with Mohsin Abbas Haider, which generated quite a sensation on social media. A few years ago, Mohsin Abbas Haider’s career suffered greatly after his ex-wife accused him of domestic abuse. He is currently back on television, but Rabia Anum declined to appear and spoke up for victims of domestic abuse.

Everyone had an opinion on the matter, and many celebrities joined the discussion as well. Rabia Anum. She left Good Morning Pakistan live on air and refused to sit with Mohsin Abbas Haider, which generated quite a sensation on social media, but others felt that she should have fled the platform rather than doing it live on television. The audience also expressed these differing views.

Mishi Khan was also one of the people who said that Rabia Anum could have left from the makeup room.

The specifics of the entire affair have finally been revealed by Rabia Anum. She claimed she was unaware that Mohsin Abbas was a visitor. She learned of Mohsin’s attendance on the show barely five minutes before it went live because ARY has separate makeup stations for male and female artists. Rabia voiced her concerns to the group, but they didn’t listen to her. She had to leave the show while it was still being broadcast. Rabia mentioned it on Sidra Iqbal’s programme.

