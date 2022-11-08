Rabia Anum leaving Nida Yasir’s show created a stir in Celebrities

Rabia Anum, a fellow host was invited with Fiza Ali and Mohsin Abbas Haider as a guest.

However, after the three guests were invited in Rabia Anum left the sets.

Reliable sources claim that Rabia declared on live television as she left that she could not share a stage with a wife-beater.

This reaction came after Mohsin’s ex-wife Fatima claimed that she had experienced domestic abuse while they were married in 2019. Which Rabia publicly criticized at the time as well.

This act stirred a debate online, with many celebrities jumping on the opposite sites of the spectrum. Some celebrities took sides with Rabia Anum’s brave and went to Twitter to express it. Rabia Anum’s decision to leave Nida Yasir’s show in order to retain her very public stance against domestic abuse and its perpetrators is applauded by Mariyam Nafees. “She wrote walking the talk. Mad respect #Rabiaanumobaid.”

Whereas, Mathira took to Twitter and expressed her opinion on the microblogging site. She wrote, “This is so bad people should be given a chance to change and if she had a problem she should at least not humiliate someone so publicly.. There are many times when I felt uncomfortable so I left the show with an apology but didn’t humiliate someone this bad! standing and raising your voice against domestic violence is good but she should have left gracefully it’s been years and she had no right to humiliate Mohsin I feel really bad for him. Don’t try to be a hero by stepping on someone.”