Reaction from Mishi Khan to Mira Sethi regarding Rabia Anum episode

Rabia received scathing criticism from people like Mathira and Mishi Khan, while Mira Sethi, another performer, stood up

Responding to her, here is what Mishi had to stay,“Thank you Mira Sethi for your response. I really respect your opinion

The morning programme of Nida Yasir was rocked by Rabia Anum Obaid’s departure, which has divided both the internet and famous people. She made the choice to leave because Mohsin Abbas Haider was there, who has been charged with abusing his ex-wife.

Advertisement

Rabia received scathing criticism from people like Mathira and Mishi Khan, while Mira Sethi, another performer, stood up

In reaction to Khan, Sethi recently tweeted, “What Rabia Anum did was not in ‘poor taste.’ She asked to be excused from a live performance and would not share a room with a man who had been charged with domestic abuse. It’s known as protest. And it has much more impact than sneaking out of the cosmetics area subtly.

Responding to her, here is what Mishi had to stay,“Thank you Mira Sethi for your response. I really respect your opinion but I [will] stick to mine that it was in bad taste. You know if someone like that [Haider] has come on a show, someone who you’ve stood up against, you can walk out before and it’s still called a protest.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2) Advertisement

Also Read Rabia Anam is criticised by Mishi Khan for leaving the GMP Mishi Khan is known for having strong opinions and speaking out frequently...