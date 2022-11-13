Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reaction from Mishi Khan to Mira Sethi regarding Rabia Anum episode

Reaction from Mishi Khan to Mira Sethi regarding Rabia Anum episode

Articles
Advertisement
Reaction from Mishi Khan to Mira Sethi regarding Rabia Anum episode

Reaction from Mishi Khan to Mira Sethi regarding Rabia Anum episode

Advertisement
  • Rabia received scathing criticism from people like Mathira and Mishi Khan, while Mira Sethi, another performer, stood up
  • Responding to her, here is what Mishi had to stay,“Thank you Mira Sethi for your response. I really respect your opinion

The morning programme of Nida Yasir was rocked by Rabia Anum Obaid’s departure, which has divided both the internet and famous people. She made the choice to leave because Mohsin Abbas Haider was there, who has been charged with abusing his ex-wife.

Advertisement

Rabia received scathing criticism from people like Mathira and Mishi Khan, while Mira Sethi, another performer, stood up

In reaction to Khan, Sethi recently tweeted, “What Rabia Anum did was not in ‘poor taste.’ She asked to be excused from a live performance and would not share a room with a man who had been charged with domestic abuse. It’s known as protest. And it has much more impact than sneaking out of the cosmetics area subtly.

Responding to her, here is what Mishi had to stay,“Thank you Mira Sethi for your response. I really respect your opinion but I [will] stick to mine that it was in bad taste. You know if someone like that [Haider] has come on a show, someone who you’ve stood up against, you can walk out before and it’s still called a protest.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mishi Khan MK (@mishikhanofficial2)

Advertisement

Also Read

Rabia Anam is criticised by Mishi Khan for leaving the GMP
Rabia Anam is criticised by Mishi Khan for leaving the GMP

Mishi Khan is known for having strong opinions and speaking out frequently...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga
Sajal Aly and Ayesha Omar sizzles in lehenga
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Nadia Khan reveals her monthly salary for hosting morning show
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story