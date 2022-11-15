Advertisement
Recent Pakistani Film London Nahi Jaunga Gets a Taunt from Shaan Shahid

Articles
Shaan Shahid shares his views on high rate of divorces in showbiz

  • Shaan Shahid is a brilliant Pakistani film and television actor. Shaan Shahid has worked in countless hit films. His film Bulandi made him an overnight star followed by Sangam and Nikkah
  • Shaan Shahid’s films Waar and Khuda Ke Liey were among the popular films of the current era
  • he said, “There are many subjects which are not being touched by the directors, they are not exploring the genre of horror which has a lot more to be done, there is a whole genre of Sci-Fi (Science and Fiction) which directors don’t even want to touch, it can only be done if we will get rid of ‘Ider Nahi Jaungi & Uder Nhi Jaungi” sort of films
Shaan Shahid is a brilliant Pakistani film and television actor. Shaan Shahid has worked in countless hit films. His film Bulandi made him an overnight star followed by Sangam and Nikkah. Shaan Shahid has also worked in PTV’s superhit drama Kache Dhaage, however, only a few people knows that he has worked in television as well. Shaan Shahid’s father was a popular Pakistani film director.

Shaan Shahid’s films Waar and Khuda Ke Liey were among the popular films of the current era. Well, the actor is all set to release his upcoming action and romance film Zarrar which has been written and directed by him. The film has been produced by his brother. Recently, Shaan Shahid has spoken to a YouTube channel about the current films’ genre in Pakistan, talking about it, he said, “There are many subjects which are not being touched by the directors, they are not exploring the genre of horror which has a lot more to be done, there is a whole genre of Sci-Fi (Science and Fiction) which directors don’t even want to touch, it can only be done if we will get rid of ‘Ider Nahi Jaungi & Uder Nhi Jaungi” sort of films

And nitizen are convinced by his statement and encouraged the individual by shpwing support upon his statement

 

 

