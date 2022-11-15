Recent Pakistani Film London Nahi Jaunga Gets a Taunt from Shaan Shahid

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid excels in both film and television. Shaan Shahid has participated in many successful movies

He stated, they are not exploring the genre of horror which has a lot more to be done, there is a whole genre of Sci-Fi (Science and Fiction) which directors don’t even want to touch, it can only be done if we will get rid of ‘Ider Nahi Jaungi & Uder Nhi Jaungi”

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid excels in both film and television. Shaan Shahid has participated in many successful movies. He became an overnight success because to the films Bulandi, Sangam, and Nikkah. Few people are aware that Shaan Shahid has also worked in television, despite the fact that he was a part of the wildly popular PTV show Kache Dhaage. The father of Shaan Shahid was a well-known Pakistani film director, they are not exploring the genre of horror which has a lot more to be done, there is a whole genre of Sci-Fi (Science and Fiction) which directors don’t even want to touch, it can only be done if we will get rid of ‘Ider Nahi Jaungi & Uder Nhi Jaungi”

As per the reaction of audience was in positive manner, netizen supported the statements and agreed upon it.

