Rida Isfahani opens up about her private video that went Viral

Adorable Friday pictures of Yasir Hussain with son Kabir Hussain
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are Pakistani actors and a power couple...
Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani is a stunning, young, and gifted woman. In 2008, she began working in the entertainment sector. The actress is well-recognized for her roles in soap operas. Dehleez, Shehryar Shehzadi, Chor Darwazay, and Meri Saheli are some of her well-liked dramas. A few examples include Pul Siraat, Meri Bhabi, and Kitni Girhen Baqi Hain.
Rida said, “I would discuss it with you because you respect women. If your trust is breached then it means it is the end of humanity, I would say It’s Allah who gives respect and who reveals your bad side in front of others, sometimes, the punishment comes early because Allah doesn’t want someone special to fall astray”
Rida added, “Well, my trust was broken by my fiancee he was not of my sect, I convinced my parents for him. My mindset was conservative as I wanted to be with one person, I had a relationship with DOP. He wasn’t even wealthy, he proposed to me and I accepted, after three years of my engagement he leaked my pictures when I was in USA. People urged me to do press conference but I didn’t as it was his deed, this is my tragedy and it will go to my grave with me, people don’t forgive and keep accusing you for your past and I have been facing this, I was also cut down from projects after this. I contacted him through agencies after this because I was clueless at that time, his act was bad, I will be embarrassed in front of my loved ones who never said a bad word to me after this tragedy, they were so hurt.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.