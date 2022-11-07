Advertisement
Rida Isfahani opens up about her private video that went Viral

Rida Isfahani opens up about her private video that went Viral

Rida Isfahani opens up about her private video that went Viral

Rida Isfahani opens up about her private video that went Viral

  • Her controversy stunned the public and the media.
  • Her fiance, who betrayed her confidence and shared her photos, who also worked as a DOP, was responsible.
  • Rida Isfahani recently discussed it on Nadir Ali’s podcast for the first time.
Pakistani actress Rida Isfahani is a stunning, young, and gifted woman. In 2008, she began working in the entertainment sector. The actress is well-recognized for her roles in soap operas. Dehleez, Shehryar Shehzadi, Chor Darwazay, and Meri Saheli are some of her well-liked dramas. A few examples include Pul Siraat, Meri Bhabi, and Kitni Girhen Baqi Hain.

According to information on the internet, her followers were saddened and traumatized in November 2016 after viewing her leaked naked films from her mobile device. Her controversy stunned the public and the media. Her fiance, who betrayed her confidence and shared her photos, as well as the person she was closest to and who also worked as a DOP, were responsible.
Rida Isfahani recently discussed it on Nadir Ali’s podcast for the first time, saying that she told Nadir Ali about it since she is aware of his regard for women.

Rida said, “I would discuss it with you because you respect women. If your trust is breached then it means it is the end of humanity, I would say It’s Allah who gives respect and who reveals your bad side in front of others, sometimes, the punishment comes early because Allah doesn’t want someone special to fall astray”

Rida added, “Well, my trust was broken by my fiancee he was not of my sect, I convinced my parents for him. My mindset was conservative as I wanted to be with one person, I had a relationship with DOP. He wasn’t even wealthy, he proposed to me and I accepted, after three years of my engagement he leaked my pictures when I was in USA. People urged me to do press conference but I didn’t as it was his deed, this is my tragedy and it will go to my grave with me, people don’t forgive and keep accusing you for your past and I have been facing this, I was also cut down from projects after this. I contacted him through agencies after this because I was clueless at that time, his act was bad, I will be embarrassed in front of my loved ones who never said a bad word to me after this tragedy, they were so hurt.”

 

