Saba Qamar brother’s demise

  • Saba Qamar is leading star of the industry
  • Saba Qamar is one of highest paid actresses in the industry and individual needs no introduction now
  • Today the actress herself post the saddened post post about the demise of her brother earlier this morning
Due to the devastating pandemic, which caused many people to lose loved ones, the past two years have been extremely challenging for the entire planet. These past two years have demonstrated to the world the fragility of human existence and the speed with which even healthy loved ones can pass away. It has also demonstrated to us the value of empathy and quality family time. Similar grief is being experienced by Saba Qamar, who just lost a loved one.

Saba Qamar has lost her brother tragically and she shared the bad news with her fans on Instagram as she remembered her brother lovingly nicknamed as Munna with a broken heart. This was Saba Qamar’s way of sharing her pain with a prayer for the departed soul.

Saba Qamar always had a good relations with the family but individual always choose to keep it private and confidential and expressed her love to the nieces and mon sometimes on social media.The actress herself posted a story on a picture and video sharing application and informed her fans and followers.

 

