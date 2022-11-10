Advertisement
Saleena Saleem's daughter Saleem Sheikh Birthday Bash

Saleena Saleem’s daughter Saleem Sheikh Birthday Bash

Saleena Saleem’s daughter Saleem Sheikh Birthday Bash

Saleena Saleem’s daughter Saleem Sheikh Birthday Bash

  • Saleem Shaikh is popular actor drama and film industry.
  • His television series Sunehrey Din, Paroosi, Kallo, and Rahain made him well-known
  • Saleena Saleem celebrated her birthday with her family and friends today. Saleena was decked out in a stunning black attire
Popular Pakistani actor in both television and movies is Saleem Sheikh. His television series Sunehrey Din, Paroosi, Kallo, and Rahain made him well-known. As the younger brother of well-known actor Javed Sheikh, he is equally well-known. Nausheen Sheikh and Saleem Sheikh wed in 1999, and they have a happy marriage. Three exquisite daughters belong to the stunning couple. Nashmia Saleem, Seleena Saleem, and Anamta Saleem are the names of Saleem Sheikh’s daughters.

Saleena Saleem, his daughter, is highly active on social media and enjoys informing her friends and followers about her important events.

Saleena Saleem celebrated her birthday with her family and friends today. Saleena was decked out in a stunning black attire. Saleena Saleem was quite happy and delighted for her birthday, and the birthday setup was lovely. Saleena is a self-assured and outspoken Scorpio Kid who enjoys sharing special occasions with her loved ones. She posted lovely photos from her birthday, posing among her parents, sisters, and friends. View every photo from Saleena’s birthday here

