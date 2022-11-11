Advertisement
Sami Khan, a versatile and attractive actor, and his wife Shanzay Khan attended a wedding event.

One of the best and most talented actors in the industry, Sami Khan is one of Lollywood’s most handsome actors. He knows how to keep audiences’ interest by avoiding controversy and keeping to himself or herself most of the time. Khan, who made his acting debut in Salakhain, became well-known as one of the greatest television actors ever. When it comes to his personal life, Khan maintains a rather quiet profile, but the Kabhi Na Houn Hum Juda actor recently shared an incredible Instagram photo that stunned viewers.

Recently Sami Khan is showed up in a wedding with her beautiful wife and adorable daughter and photos are beautiful and shows a great bond in between.

Khan has recently appeared in a number of films, including Lafangey, Mein Hari Piya, Dil Zaar Zaar, Pyar Deewangi Hai, Tinkay Ka Sahara, Taqdeer, and Muhabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani.

