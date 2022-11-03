Samina Ahmed Finally Takes A Trip To Germany With Manzar Sehbai

Advertisement
  Manzar Sehbai has lived in Germany for a significant portion of his life, as has his family
  Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are without a doubt the most adored celebrity pair in the Pakistani drama industry
  On the Dhoop Ki Deewar sets, Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed got to know one another and realised they were meant to be
Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are without a doubt the most adored celebrity pair in the Pakistani drama industry. Their love tale not only revives sceptics’ faith in love, but also inspires others. Both stars are well-known figures in the industry, and having them on our televisions guarantees a high-quality show. On the Dhoop Ki Deewar sets, Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed got to know one another and realised they were meant to be. Although they were married in a little ceremony, their wedding photos went viral and fans went crazy for them.

Manzar Sehbai has lived in Germany for a significant portion of his life, as has his family. Samina Ahmed hasn’t been to her husband’s house since the two of them got married in 2020. She was first quite busy and had to learn a completely new language to obtain the visa. Two years later, the objective has finally been reached, and Manzar Sehbai and Samina Ahmed are now together in Germany. The couple has posted lovely photos of themselves together, and Samina is undoubtedly loving and sharing photos of the places she has already seen. See what our favourite couple is doing together while travelling in Germany:

